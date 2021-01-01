BSP assists WeCare Foundation Kids

In spreading the Christmas Cheer this festive season, BSP Waigani Head Office organised a

Charity call that saw staff donate Christmas gifts, food and clothing items to support

marginalized children of WeCare Foundation.

WeCare Foundation runs community based groups in settlements in Port Moresby and

provides care and support to children and women. It also provides Early Childhood Learning

and Education Support opportunities. Founded in 2002; it operates out of Hohola in Port

Moresby.

BSP Retail Payment Support Manager & BSP Leadership Management Development

Program participant Gila Ebenosi in presenting the items to the WeCare Foundation said the

spirit of Christmas is about giving.

“At BSP we value people and as Christmas is a time of giving and sharing with families, we

are happy to bring a smile to the less fortunate children. BSP recognises the work WeCare

Foundation does and is happy to support it through this donation,” Ebenosi said.

WeCare Foundation Program Manager Josephine Dromenge thanked BSP for putting a

smile on the face of the children and support of food items during the festive season.

“We have schools in three settlements and have programs that we want to sustain. We

cannot find words to thank BSP for the support and gifts that mean a lot for the children.

Thank you for spreading the cheer with us this Christmas,” Dromenge said.