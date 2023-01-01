GOVERNOR SUPPORTS EDUCATION

By Tamara Pia Agavi

Governor of Western Highlands Province (WHP), Wai Rapa in a small ceremony held in front of parents from his WHP presented cheques to seven Legal Training Institute students from his electorate. He also gave a total of K70, 000 to parents of students who are undertaking Masters programs abroad. The seven students are in three various universities abroad and left earlier this year for their studies.

Elton Kewa, the subsidy coordinator of the Western Highlands tertiary students said, the applications have gone through few processors to make sure they are eligible to acquire the funds.

Kewa said, “this year the Western Highlands Provincial Government for the first time spent a total of K5 million for tertiary students from the Western Highland Province around the country.”

When presenting the cheques, Governor Rapa commended the parents for supporting their children up to that level of education that they are in. Governor Rapa also reiterated that education is a very important component that he as the governor will look into.

Governor Rapa added that his office will be looking at quality education for his province and assured the parents of his continued financial support in school fees, in the coming years.

Peter Palg Rumints, one of the students who will be undertaking Masters of Development studies at the University of Melbourne, thanked Governor Rapa for his continued support to the human resource of the province. On behalf of the parents, James Mirr also thanked the Governor and said his support was timely.