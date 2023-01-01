SEPIK RIVER CROCODILE AND ARTS FESTIVAL SET TO START TOMORROW

The 15th Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival which is set to take place on the 5th to the 7th of this month at the Ambunti station in the Ambunti Drekikir district of East Sepik Province.

The Festival Committee Jacob Marek said they are expecting more than 100 tourists to visit the event as some have already booked accommodation.

“The Festival is confirmed to start tomorrow, and all six districts in East Sepik will participate in the event,” Marek said.

“We are expecting 25 to 30 cultural groups, 8 string bands and 6 drama groups who will be participating at the Festival,” he added.

The three days event will attract people from the entire East Sepik province as well as domestic and international tourists.

Mr Marek thanked all their sponsors for making the event possible for them this year.