GOVERNMENT CLARIFIES PUBLIC SERVANT PAY SCHEDULES

The Department of Finance (DoF) firmly rebuts what they described as the misleading and sensational headline by a daily stating, “NO PAY FOR PUBLIC SERVANTS”.

The department stated that, “This report has unfairly tarnished the government’s reputation and caused unnecessary alarm among public servants and the public. The assertion that police, soldiers, and teachers have not been paid is categorically false.”

The department reaffirmed that the government is committed to ensuring that all public servants receive their salaries on time.

“The DoF is actively working to address any issues promptly and ensure continuous, accurate payments.”

They confirmed that all public servants’ pay have been remitted yesterday and apologized for what they noted was a “slight delay due to salary adjustments for certain organizations that had to be inputted”.