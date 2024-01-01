K20M COMMITTED TO FLOOD IMPACTED COMMUNITIES IN WESTERN PROVINCE.

Pictured: A home in Middle Fly submerged under water during severe flooding along the Fly River. (Supplied Image)

Ok Tedi Mining Limited (OTML) has announced a K20 million commitment towards relief, restoration, and relocation of communities along the Fly River in Western Province.

The funding announcement was made in the wake of severe flooding along the Fly River following continuous heavy rainfall.

OTML and its business partners previously delivered K250, 000 worth of basic food supplies to five flood-stricken villages in the Lower Middle Fly region of Western Province. The OTML Donations Committee distributed basic food supplies through the Community Relations & Sustainability (CR&S) Department and the Ok Tedi Development Foundation (OTDF).

The Sustainable Development Program (SDP) also provided support through its health and well-being assessments conducted in the area.

Supplies were initially distributed to the Middle Fly Villages of Kaviananga, Komovai, Kasa, Levame and Owa villages based on the findings of an initial assessment carried out as being severely impacted by flooding resulting in restricted access to food sources and safe drinking water.

Prime Minister, James Marape, recently made a funding commitment of K10 million, after visiting flood impacted areas of Obo in Middle Fly, Suki in South Fly, and Awaba in Delta Fly on 21st June this year.

Other flood relief and restoration funding announced during the Prime Ministers visit include: