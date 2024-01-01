DEFENCE BILL 2024 PRESENTED TO DEFENCE COUNCIL

The legal team reviewing the Defence Act 1974 and Defence (Amendment) Act 2009 have presented the final working draft of the Defence Bill 2024 yesterday to the Defence Council. The council consists of the Minister for Defence, Dr. Billy Joseph, Defence Secretary Hari John Akipe and Acting Chief of Defence Force Commodore Philip Polewara.

The Defence Council will now take time to read through the Bill before taking it to the National Executive Council for endorsement to Parliament.

This was affirmed in a statement today by the Ministry of Defence.

If this Bill wins the approval of the Parliament, it will become Defence Act 2024.

While thanking the entire review team, Dr. Billy stated, “The success of this Bill will produce an Act of Parliament necessary for the growth and modernisation of the PNG Defence Force and Department of Defence, consequentially improving our Defence Organisation and National Security.”

He said the Bill is being put forward following wider consultation of stakeholders and numerous internal consultations within the Defence Organisation.

The Bill went through a stringent review process in meeting all the necessary requirement and I am confident it will receive the support required from the NEC and the National Parliament,” Minister Joseph concluded.