DIVINE WORD UNIVERSITY STUDENTS LEAD AWARENESS CAMPAIGN IN MADANG

By Ken Jacob, DWU journalism student

Third-year Social Work students from the Department of Social and Religious Studies at Divine Word University conducted a public awareness campaign at Madang’s Traffic Market recently.

The campaign focused on gender-based violence, child abuse, and the importance of education. The activity formed part of the students’ academic assessment under the unit ‘Working with People and the Community.’

During the awareness program, students educated members of the public about the causes and effects of gender-based violence and child abuse, while also discussing preventive measures, existing laws, and referral pathways available for victims and affected families. The students also highlighted the importance of education and encouraged parents to prioritize their children’s schooling.

Class captain Emilton Naulis said the students chose the topics because gender-based violence and child abuse continue to escalate throughout the country.

“Many people commit gender-based violence and child abuse without fully understanding what these actions are and the harm they cause,” he said. “Through this campaign, we wanted to educate the public about the implications and encourage people to abstain from such behavior.”

Naulis also emphasized the importance of education, saying many parents are still not taking their children’s education seriously.

“Education is our life,” he said.

The students delivered information verbally and also used drama performances to portray real-life situations related to violence, abuse, and the value of education. The creative approach attracted the attention of many people at the market, who listened attentively and actively engaged with the presenters.

According to the students, the campaign was successful because community members showed strong interest in the information being shared. Many people requested that the awareness materials be printed on pamphlets or shared digitally through mobile phones for wider access.

The students recommended that awareness on social issues such as gender-based violence, child abuse, and education should continue to be carried out throughout Papua New Guinea by students, professionals, and educated members of society.

The campaign reflects the important role educational institutions and young leaders can play in promoting positive social change and community awareness in Papua New Guinea.