CHRISTIAN BLIND MISSION ASSISTS 480 WOMEN PATIENTS

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

THE Christian Blind Mission (CBM) has held a women empowerment integrated outreach program where a total of 480 patients received assistance at Six Mile in the Asaro Watabung District of Eastern Highlands Province.

The recent event was organised in conjunction with the Mini Federation hosted by Adventist Community Service (ACS), as a longstanding partner of the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority, CBM continues to facilitate health service delivery directly to communities.

The outreach involved a collaborative effort from various healthcare teams, including the Ear, Nose, and Throat (ENT) team, the Goroka Eye team, the Well Women’s Clinic team from public health, and the Ten Thousand Toes Team from Adventist Mission.

During the event, 480 patients received care, with women accounting for an impressive 99% of attendees. Many mothers expressed discomfort with women’s health checkups, highlighting a common hesitation to seek necessary healthcare at the main hospital.

The women’s health team provided essential services, including pre-cervical cancer screenings and comprehensive examinations from breast health to pelvic evaluations.

The eye care team offered a full spectrum of services, from consultations and diagnoses to prescriptions for eyeglasses and eye drops, and even surgical procedures when necessary.

Well Women’s clinic Sister in Charge Essie Konafo, said, “it is our first time to be invited by EHPHA partner, CBM, to help women who cannot afford to get themselves screened for cervical cancer.”

According to Sr. Konafo, they have screened more than 50 women and referred some to the main hospital for further screening.

Watabung ACS Coordinator for Asaro Alice Gahare, indicated that this outreach was a key component of their annual planning. Scheduled from May 17th to 24th, the Mini Federation integrated the women’s empowerment initiative to assist those unable to afford health check-ups at the main hospital.

She said that many women in the church community experience various underlying health issues that impact their physical well-being, subsequently affecting their participation in church activities. This has prompted the leaders to organize the health team to carry out the integrated women’s empowerment outreach.

Feedback from mothers who attended the outreach was overwhelmingly positive, with many expressing gratitude for the provision of specialist healthcare services directly in their community, enhancing accessibility to vital health resources.

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Picrure: CBM Project Coordinator Joanna Kaupa standing with mothers who just underwent a successful cataract surgery because of Women Empowerment Integrated Outreach. Picture Courtesy of EHPHA Media Unit