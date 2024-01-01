GG WELCOMES POPE FRANCIS

The Governor General of Papua New Guinea Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae has welcomed His Holiness Pope Francis who will be arriving in Port Moresby today.

Pope Francis will be in the country on a 4-day State Visit beginning today.

“We in Papua New Guinea warmly welcome the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis to our shores. We have been looking forward to this visit for many months. As universal head of the Christian Church, the visit of His Holiness is not for those of the Catholic faith alone, but for all Christians throughout our nation,” Grand Chief Sir Bob said.

Sir Bob said, the visit of Pope Francis to Papua New Guinea is timely and is for all Christians throughout the country to embrace and come together in unity.

He added, “The visit of the Holy Father is timely and comes at a time when our country is facing many challenges. This visit demonstrates the need for all Christians to come together in unity. Despite our cultural differences and varying beliefs, we must strive for unity and we refer to and receive His Holiness as our leader of the Christian faith,” said Governor General.

“We are grateful for the visit of His Holiness Pope Francis and wish the Holy Father god’s blessings and guidance on this the longest and furthest tour he is undertaking to the Asia-Pacific region,” Grand Chief Sir Bob concluded.

Pope Francis will arrive in Port Moresby today and pay a Courtesy Call on the Governor General at Government House on Saturday before he embarks on a program of activities that include meetings with political, business and religious leaders, leaders of Pacific Island countries, and visits to Catholic run schools and institutions.

Pope Francis departs Port Moresby on Monday.