RUGBY UNION 7S REVIVED IN GOROKA AFTER 9 YEARS

By Vicky Baunke in Goroka, EHP

The Goroka Harlequins have taken home the Championship title in the Eastern Highlands Rugby Union 7s match in Goroka at the National Sports Institute in the grand finals against the Gonix Pirates.

The match between the teams finished off the Eastern Highlands Rugby Union on a successful note with the Goroka Harlequins took out the Championship after almost 10 years of no Rugby Union in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province.

Eastern Highlands Rugby Union Association President Matan David, thanked Danny Saho for supporting the game with the registration of 12 teams in the Kafana 7s competitions which also included four Woman’s teams.

Mr. David who is also the Goroka Urban Local Level Ward three councilor Matan David said this year’s competition alone has seen more number of teams taking part in the games with a total of three teams from within the ward three area alone which are Guava Doggies, Kama Sharks, Gonix Pirates and Harlequins while the rest from outside.

He said the hosting of the KPHL 7s has also seen two teams from the rural taking part which are Nalepa Eagles and Highway Hawks and are encouraging more participation of woman teams in future competitions.