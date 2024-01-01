SPIRITUAL PREPARATION

Catholic parishioners from Mary Help of Christians Parish in Sabama, Moresby South have been spiritually prepared for the 45th Apostolic Visit of Pope Francis.

The novena held at Mary Help of Christians had the participation of over 120 people during the triduum and especially on the last day.

Relevant topics, such as, respect women, celebrating marriage, building up God’s family were highlighted during the novena. A high point was the long lines for the celebration of the Sacrament of Confession.

“The response for the novena has been tremendous. It has been a spiritual experience for all those who attended the novena. I am sure they will be blessed by God for their faith and commitment”, said Fr Ambrose Pereira sdb, Parish priest.

Prayers were offered for the Papal Visit, families, forgiveness, and fidelity. Several were emotionally moved as the highlights from the Catechism of the Catholic church and other documents were shared. Gratitude to the Priests, sisters and all who made this novena possible.

“We now await the presence of the Holy Father on Papua New Guinean soil.”

Catholic faithful in Port Moresby and across the country are in their final preparations for the visit of the Holy Father. Several parishes have organized Eucharistic celebrations, liturgical celebrations.

Several in each parish are involved in the choir, marshalls, ushers, etc.

Practices have reached a high pitch and Catholics as well as non-Catholics across the country have been working hard to prepare for the visit of the Holy Father.