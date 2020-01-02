Police To Trial Sector Patrol Approach

Trialing out the sector patrol approach in the nation’s capital, the NCD/ Central command is working vigorously with the NCD Metropolitan Superintendent and Provincial Police Commander for Central Province to team up to provide plans and concepts to its stakeholders to advance policing in the NCD and Central province.

Despite the lack of confidence from the general public in the police with regards to recent to known cases, the NCD/ Central Command is still confident of the forces priorities.

Having recently commended the force, for a successful operation during the festive period, NCD/ Central Commander; Anthony Wagambie Jnr said the command wants to see a concerted effort in crime prevention, proactive policing and immediate responses to crime.

This also includes more engagement with the communities to have them take ownership of law and order issues.

Wagambie says he will also be following up the National Information, Communication Technology Authority or NICTA: on getting a short code for the Police emergency toll free number so that all telephone service providers will be able to access free emergency calls to police.

However, with all in good faith, the command is impressed with the quick responses and proactive policing being undertaken by the units involved.

The command wants to see this being advanced and made permanent, with similar plans intended for Central Province. In addition, the command is also focused on cutting down on allegations against police.

Police will also be looking to enhance its performance with provisions of manpower and work equipment.

By Annette Kora, EMTV News, Port Moresby