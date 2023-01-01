TALASEA POLICE BARRACKS HOUSING

The construction work will soon begin to build new houses for Police Personnel in the Talasea district of West New Britain province.

This comes after the Prime Minister James Marape officiated a ground breaking ceremony when visiting Kimbe, West New Britain Province to launch and receive the Talasea District’s Five Year Integrated Development Plan 2022 – 2027 before travelling to Kokopo, East New Britain Province to attend the hauskrai of the Late Sir Rabbie Namaliu.

After receiving the Talasea District’s Five Year Integrated Development Plan Prime Minister officiated the K4 million ground breaking ceremony for the construction of West New Britain Province Police personnel houses.

Total of K4 million funding from the National Government was presented to the Gatoni construction limited for the construction of the Police Barracks.

This will help in reducing lawlessness and the increasing crime rates in West New Britain province.

The ceremony was witnessed by important dignitaries within the province yesterday.