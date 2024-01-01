FOUR NEW VEHICLES FOR POLICE IN ENGA PROVINCE

By Mortimer Yangharry

Police in Enga Province were proud recipients of four (4) brand new ten seater Toyota Land Cruiser troop carrier vehicles allocated by the National Government through the Royal Papua New Guinea Constabulary (RPNGC) that were presented yesterday in Wabag.

Provincial Police Commander Chief Superintendent Fred Yakasa officially distributed the vehicles to selected police stations throughout the province at the Provincial Police Headquarters in Wabag.

CSP Yakasa allocated a brand new vehicle each to Wapenamanda Police Station, Laiagam Police Station, Wabag Police Station with one vehicle specifically allocated to monitor, patrol and police tribal fight hotspots in certain parts of the province.

“The police vehicle for Wabag Police Station will be used as a stand by vehicle. Whenever a car goes for service or has mechanical fault, this will be used,” CSP Yakasa said.

The police chief urged all police personnel in the province to look after the vehicles and use if for its intended purposes.