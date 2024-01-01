PNG’S COMMITMENT TO ADDRESS CLIMATE CHANGE

Papua New Guinea is taking bold stride towards climate transparency and sustainable forestry as it fulfills its commitments under the Paris Agreement. As the world faces the urgent need for climate action, PNG is leading the charge to ensure a greener future for generations to come.

Mandated by law to spearhead PNG’s adherence to the Paris Agreement, Climate Change Development Authority (CCDA) is gearing up to submit PNG’s First Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) by the end of 2024, showcasing the nation’s progress in combating climate change.

This was highlighted during the inception workshop held in Port Moresby this week, attended by representatives from Government Agencies, Research and Academia, Private Sectors, NGO’s and Development Partners.

The Biennial Transparency Report will encapsulate comprehensive data ranging from greenhouse gas emissions to climate change impacts and adaptation strategies. PNG’s steadfast dedication to forest conservation will be highlighted through the inclusion of the REDD+ Technical Annex, shedding light on the nation’s efforts in sustainable forestry management.

“Our commitment to the Paris Agreement demonstrates PNG’s unwavering dedication to mitigating climate change impacts and preserving our invaluable natural resources. Through rigorous reporting and accountability measures, we aim to set a global standard for environmental stewardship,” Acting Managing Director of CCDA, Debra Sungi said.

The Acting General Manager, MRV and National Communication Division of CCDA, William Lakain highlighted the significance of forest conservation.

“Forests are our lifeline, serving as carbon sinks and biodiversity hotspots. PNG’s commitment to REDD+ underscores our resolve to safeguard our forests and combat deforestation and forest degradation,” Lakain said.

PNG is receiving technical support from esteemed partners like the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), under the Global Environment Facility (GEF)’s Capacity-Building Initiative for Transparency (CBIT) 2 project, is lending crucial technical expertise.

“FAO is proud to support Papua New Guinea in its efforts to enhance transparency and sustainability in the forestry sector. Through collaborative initiatives like the CBIT 2 project, we can empower nations to effectively address climate change challenges,” FAO Head of PNG Office, Bir Mandal said.

PNG is also receiving logistical and other support from the European Union through the European Union-funded Forestry-Climate Change-Biodiversity (EU-FCCB) Programme, and in particular through the national component of this EU-FCCB Programme managed by Expertise France.

“The European Union commends Papua New Guinea’s steadfast dedication to meeting its commitments to combat climate change and preserving its rich biodiversity. Through collaboration and shared commitment, we can forge a sustainable path towards a greener future for all,” His Excellency Jacques Fradin, Ambassador of the European Union to PNG expressed.

During the inception workshop, PNG’s Second National REDD+ Forest Reference Level was also launched, setting a precedent in climate transparency and forest conservation. This reference level document sets a baseline for the country’s forest-related carbon emissions between 2019 and 2027, based on historical data and projected trends.