INNOVATION HUB LAUNCHED IN AROB

The first Innovation Hub for the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and the Government of Japan was launched in the Autonomous Region of Bougainville (AROB) this week.

The new hub will boost entrepreneurship and digital literacy on the Island by providing local community members particularly women, youth and other underserved groups, access to trainings, resources and facilities commonly unavailable to them.

The new innovation hub has an incubator space for aspiring entrepreneurs, a women’s resource center, and an IT lab. These facilities will be used to host seminars and workshops on essential entrepreneurial skills and local industries with potential for major economic growth.

The new hub was constructed under the UNDP’s and the Government of Japan’s ‘Sustaining Peace Through Economic Empowerment’ project, which seeks to support Bougainville in establishing its economic base after a decade of civil conflict.

“Sustaining the hard-won peace in Bougainville is not possible without the economic empowerment of its citizens. I am convinced that these Innovation Hubs will help unleash the creative and enterprising spirit of Bougainvilleans of all backgrounds and contribute to building a firm economic foundation,” UNDP Resident Representative, Nicholas Booth stated during the launching.

Adding to that, the Ambassador of Japan to PNG H.E. Nobuyuki Watanabe said this hub will shape Bougainville’s future.

“Today marks a significant milestone in the historical relationship between Japan and Bougainville. This project is a testament to the trust and confidence that Japan and UNDP place on Bougainville’s potential. It presents our shared vision for a prosperous, peaceful and sustainable future for this beautiful island. I hope that this Innovation Hub will contribute to empowering women and youth realizing their critical role in shaping the future of Bougainville,” the Ambassador H.E. Nobuyuki Watanabe stated.

President of the Autonomous Bougainville Government Ishmael Toroama, acknowledged the government of Japan and UNDP in shaping the future of Bougainville through innovation hub.

“The Government of Japan does not have a physical presence in Bougainville, yet the impact of its contribution to the Bougainville Peace Process is widely felt throughout our region. Your contributions have been transformative and these Hubs will be essential to pivoting our future towards a more globalized way of thinking and doing business. It is time for our citizens to embrace innovative business practices through new ideas and technologies,” President Toroama said.

This is the first of three Innovation Hubs, which UNDP and the Government of Japan will be launching in all three districts of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville this year.

To ensure that all the Innovation Hubs enjoy a steady supply of electricity, UNDP and the Government of Japan are also installing solar photovoltaic systems on each facility through their joint ‘Pacific Green Transformation Project’. The project seeks to support four countries in the Pacific (Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Timor Leste and Vanuatu) in tapping into their potential for harnessing the power of renewable energy.

The remaining two Innovation Hubs under construction in Arawa and Buin are expected to be completed and ready for use by May 2024.