FOR A SAFE EASTER

With Easter being a time of festivity, safety and necessary precaution must be taken to some extent when spending time with friends and family.

This was the advice by Chief Executive of St. John Ambulance, Matt Cannon.

St. Johns Ambulance gave safety reminders to the general public inconsideration to

Recent heavy rainfalls –there are a lot of mosquitoes carrying malaria and dengue fever diseases, especially when outdoors, the public is encouraged to take extra precaution on the note, such as applying repellent. Seatbelts – when traveling in a vehicle, the public is encouraged to fasten seatbelts if available and travel responsibly Use of fire – public is cautioned to be careful around candles and using fire and must ensure extinguishing properly any fire started for an activity before leaving an area. Food & Drinks – public should handle food with care and hygiene to prevent foodborne illnesses.

“All of us here at the St. John Ambulance are proudly committed to providing emergency services to those in need”, Matt Cannon assured.

He added that to keep the community safe, his team will work 24 hours over the Easter period.

Meanwhile, with several reports of drunken brawls and petty theft disturbances in the city during the Easter long weekend, NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Silva Sika, warns opportunists and assures the general public that Police Easter operations are on, with officers on foot patrol and allocated to areas known as hot spots.