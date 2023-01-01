BSP CUSTOMER BALANCE ISSUES

UPDATE: On Wednesday the 5th of April,2023 BSP Financial Group released a media statement on the implementation of their new Banking System, during this Easter period.

BSP Financial Group Limited (BSP) Group CEO Mark Robinson said, “to implement our new Banking System safely and securely, we need to switch off our old system and migrate our banking records to our new Banking System and this will require a series of planned downtimes, with some services being unavailable over the Easter weekend.”

He added, “BSP aims to ensure this transition is as smooth as possible for our valued customers. While most of the changes will occur behind the scenes, we want our customers to be aware of this new Banking System development.”

However, they released an update 14 hours ago on the BSP Financial Group Facebook page, stating that during the implementation of their new banking system, a technical issue occurred causing the delay in processing recent transactions on customers’ accounts, which has resulted in incorrect account balances being displayed.

BSP is advising its customers to be aware that all balances will be corrected once the technical issue is resolved. Any amounts that customers have withdrawn in excess of their correct balance will have to be immediately repaid.