KIUNGA SECONDARY SCHOOL NEEDS SCIENCE LAB

Students attending the Kiunga Secondary School in North Fly, Western Province need proper learning facilities.

With limited teaching and learning facilities, the school has been struggling to ensure students are educated.

For over a decade to date, the school is still lacking with learning facilities.

This facility includes a science laboratory and equipment to cater for students taking science subjects in Upper Secondary School.

Since the burning down of the Biology and Physic labs in 2012, there has never been any new science laboratory built in the school vicinity to date for students to use.

Not having a laboratory has affected the students with practical lessons especially the Biology, Physic and Chemistry subjects.

As it stands, the teaching staff members have been doing their best to use limited learning materials to ensure students are taught well.

According to the school administration, they cannot do much to address this issue due to financial constraints, and have been doing their best to educate the students.

Both the Fly River Provincial Government, and Western Provincial Education Division are aware of this problem but no attention were given to this school.

Students expressed that their concern is to see new science labs be built and have called on their leaders and development partners to work together to address this issue.