More than Hundreds of people in Simbu, Jiwaka, Western Highlands and Enga provinces who have problems with their eyes are now in Migendi in the Kerowagi District of Simbu Province to get their eye treated.

The eye outreach program is coordinated by the Callan Services in Migendi to assist people who have complications with their eye sight and other related eye problems.

Team leader for Eastern Highlands eye unit Damien Sungu said many people do not have freedom to see and move freely around because of eye problems.

“They are the special people in our society and sometimes they are unfortunate to access such services which they cannot afford to meet the cost and it will be better if our leaders or MPs intervene to assist and support such program in the LLG or district,” Sungu said.

Ms Angela Mua Kawage who is the program coordinator also shared similar sentiments urging all MPs in Simbu and other parts of Highlands to fund and support such program or services.

She said eye is the light of the body and we must not undermine their rights and capabilities.

The outreach program started yesterday and will end on Saturday this week.