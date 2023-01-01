VISAS ON ARIVAL FOR SELECTED COUNTRIES

Passport holders from selected countries only can now access Visa on Arrival (VoA) at an authorized port of entry in Papua New Guinea.

This was announced yesterday by the Chief Migration Officer, Stanis Hulahau in a media statement.

Based on the bilateral visa exemption agreements on reciprocal basis, the passport holders from Japan, State of Israel, Republic of Indonesia, People’s Republic of China, and all Member States of the Melanesian Spearhead Group (MSG) countries can access visa on arrival at Jackson’s international airport in Port Moresby.

PNG has also signed bilateral visa agreements with the Republic of India and the Republic of Korea and awaits ratification by Parliament before these agreements can enter into force.

“I am pleased that the Government of Papua New Guinea is eventually opening up the VOA facility to selected countries that we have bilateral reciprocal arrangements with and soon we would be considering other countries that are eligible under the similar arrangements,” Hulahau said.

Diplomatic and Official or Service passport holders from Japan, State of Israel, Republic of Indonesia, and People’s Republic of China are eligible for VOA for either 30 or 60 days per visit.

Chief Migration Officer said the VOA is not applicable to Diplomats and Officials who are officially engaged for a long term contract but only for those who visits for short-term engagements.

Ordinary passport holders from Israel can get a 60 days single or multiple entry visa on arrival for short stay for business or tourism purposes. Chinese tourists who hold ordinary passports and travel under registered and organized tour groups are eligible for a 30 days single entry visitor visa at no cost.

Mr. Hulahau said the PNG government is reciprocating the same treatment to passport holders from countries who are offering the same to PNG Passport holders, either Diplomatic, Official or Standard.

The VOA facility has been forcefully suspended in 2019 following the Coronavirus pandemic that forced the government to impose strict entry requirements. However, ICSA reopened the facility early this year to Member States of the MSG and is now further extending it to Japan, Israel, India, Indonesia, China and Korea.