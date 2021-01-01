Eviction exercise leaves families displaced and properties demolished

Share the News











A senior citizen and businessman has lost properties worth millions of kina, following a recent eviction in the Nation’s Capital.

Property Owner, Andiki Aluya says his house, trade store and other valuables were destroyed and he has no place to go.

He is calling on responsible authorities to allocate a land for him to settle and rebuild his life.

Mr Andiki Aluya, speaking to EMTV News.

The recent eviction exercise was carried out at nine mile round about, earlier this week.

What once stood as a mini super market, is now empty, with nothing left to show for it.

Houses and properties worth millions of kina were destroyed, and families displaced.

A total of K74,000 cash, stored in the house were also lost during the demolition exercise.

“I am now living in my vehicle, I don’t have another house that I can move into,” said propertyowner, Andiki Aluya

Mr Aluya, was a former employee of PNG Forestry and has been a resident of nine mile for over 40 years.

He says he has a valid land title, with properties worth over 20 million kina, said properties were demolished by authorities from the National Capital District.

Aluya says, he and others were not aware of the eviction exercise, however they were made aware the government’s plan to upgrade the road along which his and others properties were lined up.

“They had told us about the road infrastructure and that we would have to move away from the area we were situated on” Aluya continued.

He’s and others are now calling on responsible authorities for a relocation plan for them and their families to rebuild their lives.

He says he is not against any development plan for the city.

“If NCDC feels that they have wronged us, then would it be possible for them to allocate us a space somewhere so we can move there” Aluya said.