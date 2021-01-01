Simberi Gold Mine’s Sulphide Project

Share the News











Simberi Gold Mine in New Ireland, which has been producing gold since 2009 is planning to transition from mining oxide ores to sulphide ore.

Oxide ores contain metals in oxidized forms. GOOGLE

The mine’s Social and Environmental Impact Studies (SEIS) currently being completed for submission to the Conservation and Environment Protection Authority and Mineral Resources Authority in March this year.

Sulphide ores deposits are rich in a number of metals including gold and copper. PHIL HILL/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY

The Sulphide mining is expected to extend mine life by another ten years and give more benefits to stakeholders.

The recent appointment of Iso Ealedona has the mine’s general manager is anticipated by St Barbara’s Managing Director and CEO Craig Jetson to allow a smooth transition.

“Iso will capably lead us through this transition as we support our Simberi community, contribute to New Ireland Province and deliver on our commitments to PNG and its people.”

Iso Ealedona is the first Papua New Guinean to head a mining operation in PNG.