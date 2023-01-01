ENB MARKET TRIAL

To kick start the Easter long weekend and inspire unity, the East New Britain Provincial Government had trialled its first ever “Abung Market”; a place where local SMEs and people with talents came together to showcase their products.

The Market went for two days starting on Wednesday 5th of April to Thursday the 6th from as early as 6am to 6pm.

A part of the committee spearheading the initiative is Field Marketing Coordinator for Islands Petroleum, Nicole Kamara, who said the purpose of the market is to encourage appreciation for what someone can do and is doing, especially to sustain themselves.

Kamara said that there were a total of 29 stalls that went for K50, K25 a day that is, and it was just to encourage the public to participate in and take ownership of.

She added that the market was just a trial, and that after this the organizing committee will evaluate themselves and come up enhancements if need be then hopefully will have another one as such in September, for Independence.

Kamara said this was an initiative by the Governor for East New Britain, Michael Marum, backed on by the Provincial government and the Marketing Authority for East New Britain alongside supportive stakeholders and eager SMEs.

One such eager SME is Nancy Pa’ak, owner of her own business, the Boss Boutique, who gratefully expressed her appreciation for the market and the opportunity to show and sell her products.

“There should really be another one like this planned again in the near future”, she said.