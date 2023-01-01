BUSINESS HOUSES URGED TO ASSIST

Budibudi Island in Murua Local Level Government in Milne Bay Province was worst affected after a recent cyclone ravaged through the coral seas.

The Member for Samarai Murua Isi Henry Leonard has called on business houses in Bwagaoia Station, Misima Island to assist in supplying immediate relief in food and water among other necessities to islands affected by the recent cyclone that passed through the region.

He made this call last weekend when meeting with owners of local and foreign business houses on the island.

Although the cyclone had not passed directly through Samarai Murua district, its strong wind effects and impact could still be felt in the far-flung islands of the district.

Most of the islanders on Budibudi have been displaced with water sources contaminated, food gardens and homes destroyed.

Leonard who is also the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture met with representatives of business houses in Bwagaoia Station, seeking their assistance in this relief supply exercise.

He said businesses could help in providing rations of food and water supplies and send their invoices to the District Office for payments to be done.

In this way the government through the district would give back to the business houses and maintain a steady cashflow and economy in the district.

Minister Leonard said he wants to get the business houses on Misima island involved to create an ongoing partnership to help in such social and community obligations.

So far three business houses Yehu Trading, Southern Cross, and XSL Trading have come forward with immediate relief supplies in food and water rations among other necessities.

Red Cross supplied cargoes from Alotau which have already been moved to Misima island including Medical Supplies from Alotau General Hospital through Dr Sialeo Panta who overseas Misima General Hospital.

Meanwhile, fuel drum assistance has also been provided by Milne Bay Disaster and Emergency Team in Alotau for the boat.

Hon. Leonard said it was only proper as a government, we gave money back to the businesses operating in Louisiade LLG and other parts of the district because they created employment for the locals.

He thanked all business houses for their prompt response to his call and for persevering in a challenging maritime district like Samarai Murua to set up and operate their respective business over time.

Meantime, as of this past week, a team from the District and Electoral Offices, with Medical and Police personnel from Bwagaoia Station have travelled by boat to deliver the food, water and medical supplies.

Ongoing plans and fundraising programs for the long-term sustenance of the relief efforts are currently been worked on by the Team at the Office of the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture and Member for Samarai Murua District.