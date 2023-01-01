EASTER CAMP KEYNOTE

By Zebedee Giame

The message of choosing the cross is a daily message, not a message for an occasion.

Head bishop of the Evangelical Lutheran Church of PNG, Rev Dr Jack Urame issued the call, challenging the young Lutheran faithfuls to find their place in their church, through their faith.

Bishop Urame said, there is a societal imbalance in the country simply because the generational gap in the country is widening every day.

Bishop Urame said, “the generational gap can kill the church.”

He said, the young people in the country are the current bridge between the elderly and the children under the age of 18.

He added that the bigger the generational gap, the society loses its values, mission, vision, faith and becomes a lost generation.

ELCPNG head bishop Rev Dr Jack Urame challenged over 4000 young people at the 2023 National Lutheran Students Easter Camp in Kewamugl in Simbu’s Kerowagi district to be a dynamic generation so that the church will not be sleeping.

Bishop Urame also challenged the elders of society to ensure that practical guidance is provided consistently to the young people, so that such good advice can be the young people’s orientation to life as they mature into adulthood.

The bishop also called on the young people to get the ELCPNG to propose this annual event to the National ELCPNG Council so that such events are properly budgeted by the church.

In this Easter Camp, 13 schools came from MOROBE, 11 from Simbu, 4 from Eastern Highlands, one from Western Highlands, two from the neighbouring Jiwaka and only one from Madang.

Kerowagi MP Francis Kakin also supported the camp with K10, 000.