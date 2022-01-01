Morobe sets sights on Gravel Mining Potential

Morobe Province is setting sights to venture into Gravel Mining (Quarry) with Morobe Provincial Government under the leadership of Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu.

The project will be initiated by Morobe Minerals Holdings (Umbrella Company of Morobe Alluvial Mining Limited) in partnership with Kamkipuc Clan of Yanga Village in Ahi Rural Local Level Government.

The concept if followed through will cover interested Clans of Yanga & Sipaia and will allow Morobe Minerals Holdings to venture into extracting gravel from the banks of Busu River that will eventually be utilized for various development projects.

These projects though vary, can be focused on Road Construction, River & Sea Walls, Bridges, Housing Construction amongst others.

Morobe Governor Ginson Saonu who embraced the initial discussion and awareness at Yanga Village on Sunday 23rd January urged the people to settle all outstanding issues themselves before coming to partner with Morobe Provincial Government.

He said the Project will create more employment, more internal revenue and create more development projects for Morobe Province never seen like before.

“The Triple 1 Policy of my Government (1 Kina, I Person, I Day) and OPPI Policy (Ownership, Partnership, Participation & Investment) is a simple Economic Policy for Morobe Province that will now be realized through the project for the next generation of Morobeans.

Morobe Minerals Holdings Group CEO Ms Brigitta Pondros explained the partnership will be on a Fifty- Fifty percentage (50%-50 %) basis and direct revenue to all landowners’ and their respective families. Pondros urged swift discussions and partnership arrangements will be done before setting towards Mineral Resources Authority for Mining Lease later on.

The occasion transpired for the initiation and interest of the Kamkipuc Clan of Yanga Village and is further open to all other clans of Ahi as well who wish to venture into a similar project prospect in the near future.

The project reflects the Leadership of Governor Saonu who is focused to utilize Morobe Province’s own natural resources and translate into More Internal Revenue, More Employment and More Development in the long run.

