EDEVU HYDROPOWER PROJECT TO COMMENCE OPERATION NEXT MONTH

The recently commissioned Edevu Hydropower project will commence operations by providing electricity starting next month. This will improve the Port Moresby Grid, which is currently facing operational constraints and frequent power outages.

The K770 million project was inaugurated by Prime Minister James Marape in April this year at Brown River in Central Province. He acknowledged the government’s collaboration, facilitated by Kumul Consolidated Holdings, in partnership with the project. The government has committed K120 million towards the establishment of a 132KV transmission line connecting Edevu to Port Moresby. This contribution supplements the K650 million already invested by Chinese investor PNG Hydro Development Ltd.

“This initiative will play a crucial role in alleviating power supply challenges in the National Capital District, as well as Central and Gulf Provinces,” Prime Minister Marape stated.

When receiving the announcement of the project commencement, Prime Minister Marape explained that the Edevu Hydropower Project is an exemplary achievement of what a government agency accomplished through a collaborative effort with a private enterprise despite criticisms and doubt on the government’s accomplishments over the last four years.

“The K650 million hydro power station and the K120 million allocations for the 132 KV transmission lines exemplify strategic investments aimed at lighting up previously underserved regions of Papua New Guinea, including the National Capital District, Central, and Gulf Provinces. These regions stand to gain the most from this transformative initiative,” Prime Minister Marape said.

Prime Minister Marape also mentioned the project’s socio-economic contribution, “An estimated 2,000 jobs have been generated, both directly and indirectly, benefitting the communities of Central and NCD.”

The Prime Minister expressed gratitude towards the landowners and developers for their dedicated efforts in bringing this ambitious project to fruition.