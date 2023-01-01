NEED FOR DENTAL CARE

Papua New Guinea holds the unfortunate distinction of having the highest global incidence of lip and oral cavity cancer, a trend strongly linked to Betel nut chewing. The prevalent issue is tooth decay among Papua New Guineans, exacerbated by the widespread consumption of sugary foods and beverages as the country lacks a comprehensive Oral Health Policy within its Health Plan.

This was highlighted to Prime Minister James Marape over the weekend when he visited the Youth With A Mission (YWAM) dental programme in Port Moresby.

YWAM highlighted the following key areas to Prime Minister Marape that needs improvements;

Papua New Guinea holds the highest per capita rate of lip and oral cavity cancer globally, primarily attributed to widespread betel nut chewing.

Tooth decay affects over 80 per cent of students screened in each school, with over 50 per cent reporting tooth ache in two of these schools.

WHO’s 2019 report revealed a stark shortage of dentists in Papua New Guinea, with only 62 practicing nationwide. Additionally, the nation is equipped with merely 35 dental therapists, professionals specializing in children’s dental care.

Poor oral health adversely impacts children’s nutrition, overall health, and development.

School-based efforts play a vital role in preventing oral conditions, diseases, and disorders. Given the substantial number of schools in Port Moresby—over 100—the educational setting offers a strategic platform for delivering oral health services to children.

Regrettably, Papua New Guinea’s Health Plan currently lacks an Oral Health Policy.

YWAM identified these areas after rolling out School Dental Programme with three schools in the National Capital District. The programme adheres to World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines; conducting oral health screenings for children aged 5, 12, and 15. A total of 804 students underwent oral health screening, during which 1,629 dental procedures were performed.

The visit by Prime Minister to YWAM prompted a critical realization of the challenges facing the nation’s oral health landscape, which he said to get the Department of Health to urgently look into it.

“Discovering that Papua New Guinea leads in lip and oral cavity cancer cases due to betel nut chewing is deeply concerning. This habit not only jeopardizes health but also contributes to the unsanitary condition of our cities and towns nationwide,” Prime Minister Marape said.

“It is equally distressing to acknowledge the widespread tooth decay crisis among our citizens, largely attributed to the consumption of sugary products. I call upon all Papua New Guineans to embrace a reduction in betel nut consumption and the intake of sugary foods and drinks,” he added.

While acknowledging the scarcity of dentists with their tremendous effort and inadequate dental care infrastructure in the country, Prime Minister Marape appealed to all MPs to assume responsibility for these challenges. He urged all MPs to allocate necessary funding for the establishment and enhancement of dental care facilities within their respective districts.