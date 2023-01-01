CARITAS CELEBRATES CULTURE

Papua New Guinea is known for its diverse and unique culture and traditions, in an effort to maintain and teach our cultural ways to the next generation, schools have been celebrating annual cultural shows in which different groups proudly represent their respective provinces.

Today, Caritas Primary, Caritas Technical Secondary and Caritas Business College all within NCD and all representing the 22 provinces came together to celebrate culture and unity in PNG.

These cultural groups show cased their cultural dances in front of a judging panel and the audience, hoping to win the grand prize for best performance.

This year’s 26th Caritas cultural show theme is, different cultures unite families.

As a continuation of a fundraising drive for 2 projects which started 3 years ago, the funds raised from this cultural show will go towards two main projects for the schools and this are a new classroom to cater for two-year levels and a new school bus.

Hundreds of families, friends and relatives turned up today to proudly cheer on their cultural groups.