DPM SET TO HOST HUMAN RESOURCE FORUM NEXT WEEK

Department of Personnel Management is set to host the annual Human Resource Managers Forum next week from March 30th-31st, 2023.

The forum is an information session for HR Practitioners at the National Departments, Provincial Administrations, Provincial Health Authorities and the Public Funded Authorities.

The forum will enable DPM to communicate to all government agencies on decisions of the government and how they can individually contribute positively to achieving desired outcomes. Therefore, it is critically important that representatives of all Public Sector Agencies to attend the forum.

DPM Secretary Ms Taies Sansan said, DPM in responding to various NEC Decisions (304/2016, 71/2021) that are still current including recently introduced decision (109/2019) and other undertakings by the government to address the issues of over expenditures in the Pay Bill has been implementing a number of strategies across the Public Sector.

“The department has also been reviewing, assessing and reporting on agencies performance in terms of their Human Resources and Personnel emolument Budgets” Sansan said.

“With the current ongoing exercises, the department is also of the view that, all Public Sector agencies must align themselves to the national government’s expectations and work towards meeting those expectations.”

The workshop theme is “Data Driven Leadership and Decision Making”.

The speakers and presenters to participate at the forum are expected to project data, central to Decision Making processes to ensure leadership decisions are based on credible data.