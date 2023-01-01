THEODIST RENEWS SPONSORSHIP FOR PNG OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

Theodist renewed its commitment with the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee (PNGOC) by presenting a cheque of K50,000 as part of the annual sponsorship efforts yesterday.

The cheque was presented to the PNGOC Secretary General, Auvita Rapilla, by Theodist National Sales and Marketing Manager, Kevin Anderson, at the Theodist Waigani Showroom.

When presenting the cheque Kevin Anderson highlighted the importance of sports in promoting positive change in society and praised the PNGOC for providing a platform for young Papua New Guineans to excel in life.

“We are proud to support the PNGOC’s great work for over 20 years in promoting the development of sports in Papua New Guinea, which is why we are here again to renew our K50,000 annual sponsorship to PNG Olympics,” Anderson said.

“We hope this sponsorship will help young Papua New Guineans excel in sports and be exemplary role models and ambassadors representing the country at multi-sport events, unifying the nation through their sporting excellence,” he added.

PNGOC Secretary General, Auvita Rapilla also expressed her gratitude to Theodist for its ongoing commitment to the PNGOC and Team PNG.

“Such long-term commitment from Theodist towards the PNGOC and Team PNG also demonstrates the belief in the organization’s mission, vision, and goals and the importance that sports play in nation-building,” said Rapilla.

Steven Abraham, a para-athlete representing team PNG in this year’s Pacific Games, shared similar sentiments and expressed appreciation for Theodist’s unwavering commitment to promoting national cohesion through sports.