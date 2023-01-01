CONSULTATION ON ELECTION OF PRIME MINISTER BY THE PEOPLE ALMOST COMPLETED

The major review and consultation of the Form and System of the Government carried out by two separate teams from the Constitutional and Law Reform Commission (CLRC) and key government stakeholders on the Election of the Prime Minister by the People is almost completed.

The consultation was centered on four main issues of the Review, which includes the Election of the Prime Minister by the People, the three-tier system of the government, the composition of the National Parliament on either a bicameral or unicameral system, and the Head of State, and other related matters.

CLRC Secretary, Dr. Mange Matui said the people consulted have indicated support for the Review and a need for a change in some of the key areas of the current form and system of the government.

“The discussions we had with the stakeholders have been very fruitful with constructive views and solutions received on the main issues of the Review,” Matui said.

Dr Matui said people have also raised genuine concerns on important national issues that need urgent attention, such as the electoral system and processes, biometric voting, NID, national population census, District Development Authorities, funding arrangements for provinces, districts and wards; basic service delivery and national unity as prerequisites to the main issues of the Review.

He added that after almost 50 years of Independence now and the people are very conscious of those issues. These sentiments are very critical to the formulation of the final report to the Government at the end of this year. They have reflected the everyday, practical experiences and realities of the people.

Since the commencement on the 6th of March 2023, 15 provinces that have been completed were Western Highlands, Eastern Highlands, New Ireland, Manus, East New Britain, West New Britain, Madang, Morobe, East Sepik, West Sepik, Enga, Jiwaka, Chimbu, Southern Highlands, and the Autonomous Region of Bougainville.

The consultation for the remaining provinces will be held as scheduled; Hela on the 24th to the 27th of April, Northern (Oro), Milne Bay, Gulf, and Western on the 1st to the 5th of May, Central on the 8th to the 12th of May, and the NCD is on the 16th to the 18th of May 2023.

To participate online, visit the Official CLRC Facebook page www.facebook.com/clrcpng and participate in the online survey http://bitly.ws/AxiH or send in a written submission, which closes on 30th June 2023.