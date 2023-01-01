BEATING THE ODDS

By Rocky ISSOU

JOYCE BAY in Port Moresby South was formerly known as horse camp in the Moresby South electorate. This previously known settlement has eight zones which were known as a notorious hub for criminal activities in Port Moresby.

This area has undergone significant change over the last few years within the community, which have brought radical shifts to people’s mindset and behavior.

One young man from Wabag who grew up in this neighborhood and comes from a strong Christian back ground and is giving back to his community in zone five by contributing to this change is Nathan Andes from Wabag a teacher by profession who is the founder and director and opened the Just In Time Literacy School last year, which accommodates for elementary 4-6 year olds.

“This is not my school, it’s the communities school, this is what I always say even though I have invested in it. Later on God will bless me but this belongs to the community.” Andes said.

Growth is the best indicator of positive impact on students and last year 23 elementary students from the school are now enrolled in Butuka Primary School for the 2023 academic year in Grade three.

Over the weekend another milestone with the opening of the ROCK grand stand and assembly opened and named after a close friend of Andes who grew up with him in the youth ministry.

“The grand stand is called Rock stand which is the name of one of my brothers, he was a youth leader like me and he sadly passed away last year, his name was Rockland and we wrote Rock stand, so I acknowledge the presence of George Iki, one of his family members. I want to thank him for allowing me to use his name so we can memorialise him.” said Andes.

Youth Pastor and mentor Wilson Waraka who was instrumental in shaping Nathan Andes was full of praise for Nathan in doing what he could with the limited funds he had and contributed K500.00 towards the school.

“I want to acknowledge these beautiful, special children; you are the reason why this school and these facilities were built. So you must feel special because Nathan (Andes) has laid down something, a sacrifice so you children can have a place to learn so in the future you can become good people and leaders in our country and community so I acknowledge you children. Waraka said.

Extension plans are in the pipeline for a community library and classroom for the community in Joyce Bay zone five.

Just in Time Literacy is not just an elementary school it is becoming a community center, as every night the director allows students from primary to high school from the neighborhood to come and use the school facilities to study in a safe and illuminated area.