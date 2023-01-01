INDONESIA PRESIDENT JOKO WIDODO TO VISIT PNG

The Indonesian President H.E. Joko Widodo will be making a State Visit to Papua New Guinea next month.

This announcement was made by the country’s Prime Minister and Acting Foreign Affairs Minister, James Marape.

According to a media release from the Prime Minister’s office, confirmation of the one-day visit which will be on the 6th of July,2023 was agreed upon, during a meeting between PM Marape and Indonesian Ambassador to PNG, H.E Andriana Supandi in Port Moresby.

President Widodo’s State Visit to PNG follows PM Marape’s State Visit to Indonesia in March 2022.

“Papua New Guinea will be honoured to host Indonesian President Widodo next month. He has graciously accepted my invitation to him to visit PNG, when I made a State visit to Indonesia in March 2022,” PM Marape said.

“President Widodo’s visit to PNG follows that of world leaders including Indian Prime Minister Hon. Narendra Modi, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, New Zealand Prime Minister Hon. Chris Hipkins and all Pacific leaders last month.”

PM Marape added that PNG will welcome the leader of our closest neighbor, Indonesia, a growing economic powerhouse in the world.

“Papua New Guinea sees Indonesia as a huge market right at our doorsteps – which we must tap into,” Marape said.

“Relations between our two countries must now move from talks on border issues to more on trade and economic relations, business-to-business relations and people-to-people relations,” PM Marape announced.