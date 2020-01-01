Designer Wandid Korimbo Launch Christmas Collection with Jacks of PNG

Share the News











Wandid Amini Korimbo is officially sharing her second clothing collection with everyone.

The renowned designer and Mother of four dropped her Christmas collection under her clothing line ‘Niugini Native’ and in collaboration with Jacks of PNG today. And you bet the collection has fully-covered and partial PNG designs such as Stone-axes, Garamuts, Kundu drums, and Traditional Tattoos.

“The designs are a mixture of Highlands and Nambis artifacts,” says Wandid.

“My Husband is from Highlands thus I included the stone axes and the tattoo design is my grandmother’s tattoos,” explained Wandid.

The Christmas collection features 10 limited edition pieces for Men and Women including T-shirts and Dresses respectively.

“I have been in partnership with Jacks of PNG for three years and have just recently renewed my contract with them again,” adds Wandid.

Wandid is thrilled to launch her second collection for 2020 with Jacks of PNG. Her first collection was launched in February of this year.

“Jacks of PNG first discovered me in 2016 on Stella Runway and have done a really great work since, in promoting Niugini Native and giving me the opportunity to showcase my work,” says Wandid.

Wandid and her Husband started the brand –Niugini Native in 2016 to raise funds for their children’s school fees.

She currently operates out of her parents’ home in East Boroko.

“I get more of my inspiration by working under a mango tree,” Wandid said with a laugh.

The collection ranges from as low as K99.00 (for the men’s and ladies’ shirts) to K124.00 (ladies’ dresses) and features a ‘Nokondi’ logo and Wandid’s clothing line ‘Niugini Native’ on the hem tag.

Wandid’s Christmas collection is now available in Jacks of PNG POM retail outlets at Waigani Central and Vision City.