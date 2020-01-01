Government MP Tests Positive for COVID-19

Share the News











A Member of Parliament has tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

EMTV News received information from sources within the Health Department and the private hospital in which the politician was treated. He was brought from the Lololata resort to the private hospital after feeling ill over the weekend.

It is understood the Member of Parliament is still being treated and contact tracing has begun on Loloata Resort.

EMTV News has contacted the National Command Centre to confirm whether or not residents at Loloata will be required to be in a 14-day quarantine as is the COVID-19 protocol, but is yet to receive a response.

Residents on the island resort include Prime Minister James Marape and the 50 Members of Parliament who have been camping there for almost two weeks now.