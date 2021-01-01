Exercise Tamiok Strike: Strengthening Relations

A week of joint exercise between the US Army and the PNGDF’s Engineering Battalion ended yesterday in Lae.

Exercise Tamiok Strike was aimed at enhancing the soldiers’ abilities to work together through training and cultural exchange.

PNGDF’s Engineering Battalion’s Commanding Officer Lt. Col. John Wani said this exercise has strengthened and fostered new relations between soldiers from PNGDF and the US Army, as well as enhancing their skills.

Another team of US soldiers were also engaged with PNGDF soldier at the Goldie Barracks in Port Moresby, under exercise Tamiok Strike 2021.