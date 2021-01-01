23.1 C
Port Moresby
August 6, 2021

/
Featured Life News

Exercise Tamiok Strike: Strengthening Relations

by Lucy Kopana197

A week of joint exercise between the US Army and the PNGDF’s Engineering Battalion ended yesterday in Lae.

Exercise Tamiok Strike was aimed at enhancing the soldiers’ abilities to work together through training and cultural exchange.

PNGDF’s Engineering Battalion’s Commanding Officer Lt. Col. John Wani said this exercise has strengthened and fostered new relations between soldiers from PNGDF and the US Army, as well as enhancing their skills.

Another team of US soldiers were also engaged with PNGDF soldier at the Goldie Barracks in Port Moresby, under exercise Tamiok Strike 2021.

Lucy Kopana is one of EMTV’s Lae Based Journalists. She started her career as a radio journalist in 2016, and joined EMTV’s News Team in 2017.

Related posts

Schools Still Charging Project Fees

EMTV Online

Skype working to fix glitch preventing users from making calls

EMTV Online

Q&A – Life Lessons from the man who gave us Bieber

Reuters
error: Content is protected !!