POLICE WORK BOOST

Australia Federal Police presented two portable Digital Forensic devices to help PNG Royal Constabulary develop and implement a digital capability to investigate offences with media aspects.

The presentation took place at the Police headquarters in Port Moresby yesterday.

The presentation of devices is a way forward for the RPNGC to venture into the technological era to do investigation on crimes.

Australia Federal Police Commander Jamie Strauss says every crime has a social media component and this device comes in handy for police when doing investigation.

According to AFP commander, nine RPNGC officers have undergone intensive training to operate the device. More of these devices are expected in the future.

Police Commissioner David Manning upon receiving the equipment says this will help PNG Police to retrieve information and present as evidence if needed in court.

These portable devices were bought with a three year license and will be available when needed across the nation.