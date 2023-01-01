CRUISE SHIPPING LOOKS GOOD FOR 2023

PNG Ports is confident cruise shipping seems promising for the country this year, with the expectation of having 100 cruise ship visits.

This brings good news for the local tourism industry, offering some relief to the industry following the challenges it faced due to the COVID 19 Pandemic.

The corporation reported handling around 37 cruise ships already since October last year when cruise shipping for the country was back on again and added that all of its ports will see an upgrade and rehabilitation to its existing infrastructure.

This news followed a recent cruise ship visit to the country bearing more than 170 tourists on board.

Cruise ship Hanseatic Nature did its maiden voyage to Madang on Tuesday morning prior to visiting the Tuam Island in Morobe Province and Tufi in Oro Province.

Upon welcoming the cruise ship on its maiden voyage to the province, Madang Port Business Manager, Cecilia Konny, presented Hanseatic Nature’s Master, Captain Ulf Sodermann with a commemorative plaque. In return the captain gifted Madang Port a plaque of the ship’s structure and information.

The cruise ship is the fourth to visit Madang this year.