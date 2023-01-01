BRIDGE CONSTRUCTION TO JOIN AMBUM LLG INTO WABAG TOWN

By Motimer Yangharry

The newly built Kungu Yanaitin road project joining the Ambum LLG in the Kompiam Ambum District into Wabag town will soon have a permanent bridge as construction of the bridge is in progress.



The Kungu Yanaitin road project was one of the first rural road projects to be built by the Wabag District Development Authority (WDDA) starting in 2018 linking Pandam Ward 41 in the Wabag Rural LLG onto the main Ambum road in the Ambum LLG of the Kompiam Ambum Open Electorate.



For the past two years, vehicles have been using a temporary bridge to cross over the Lai River to go into Wabag Town.



Fortunately, the Wabag District Development Authority has secured funds to build a bailey bridge replacing the temporary bypass last month.



A reputable civil and building construction company has been engaged to build this vital infrastructure over the fast flowing River Lai.



Cost Guide PNG Limited has involved locals to assist as general labours with the main civil engineering designs and structural constructions work carried out by its civil engineers and technical handyman accordingly.



Second term Wabag Open MP and Health Minister Hon.Dr Lino Tom gave assurance that construction work will continue this month with the bridge to be completed towards the end of next month.



The Kungu Yanaitin road link has opened up road access for more than 3,000 people of the Kungu Yanaitin Plateau in the Wabag Rural LLG further joining the Ambum LLG thus giving road access to the people living in the Kompiam Ambum District.