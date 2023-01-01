KEROWAGI DISTRICT PROJECTS

The people of Kerowagi District in Simbu Province have witnessed the commissioning of several projects worth K10 million kina this week.

During the commissioning Member for Kerowagi Francis Kikin Siune outline the areas that the K10 million DSIP fund will cover, K1 million for Kerowagi market, K2 million for road infrastructure, K1 million for health, K2 million for education, K1 million for SME sector, K1 million for public assets like vehicles and K2 million for community development programs.

The MP urge all contractors to deliver standard work within the given time frame with quality output and further appeal to his people to take ownership by taking care of the properties for the benefit of everyone.

Present to witness the event were Simbu Governor Noah Kool, Provincial Executive Council members and the newly appointed Simbu Provincial Administrator John Punde.

Governor Kool commended the Kerowagi MP for utilizing the DSIP fund and presented a dummy cheque of K200, 000 to assist him to complete the K1 million market facilities.

He further stressed, to work closely with other districts MPs to develop and drive Simbu forward.