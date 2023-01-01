CONNECTING PLACES AND REACHING THE UNREACHED

By Mortimer Yangharry

Excavators are now working at Toropus village bordering the Yandamani and Yambalakin tribes of the Lower Lai constituency in the Wapenamanda district of Enga Province.

These areas share borders with the nearby Kompiam LLG and Baiyer in the Western Highlands Province.

The Wapenamanda (Mambisanda)- Lower Lai (Tupokores) road project was initiated by Wapenamanda Open MP and Vice Minister for Works and Highways Miki Kaeok, which began early this year and is continuing.

This vital road link will eventually join Winikos in the Kompiam LLG and further link Baiyer in the Western Highlands Province.

Vice Minister Kaeok has secured the national government’s support through the Connect PNG Road Program that will enable this vital road connection into Baiyer and eventually join the Baiyer-Madang Road network.

The Lower Lai Valley is predominantly known for growing coffee and is home to abundant supplies of fresh fruits and vegetables with huge areas suitable for cattle ranching and associated large scale agricultural businesses if given the opportunity.

More than 30,000 people from the Wapenamanda, Kompiam and Western Highlands Province will directly benefit from this important road link that will open up markets and stimulate revenue generating opportunities for the people accordingly.

Members of the Wapenamanda District Development Authority (WDDA) led by the WDDA Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mr.Kevin Yati paid a visit yesterday to witness the development into this once isolated and neglected area.