COMMUNITIES ASSISTED

The International Organization for Migration (IOM), in partnership with the National and Provincial Disaster Centres in Papua New Guinea have delivered hygiene kits, water containers and materials for the construction of gender segregated latrines to the communities in Hela, Southern Highlands, Enga, Jiwaka and Western Highlands provinces.

These areas were affected by violence and displacement. “Communities were torn apart by the fighting,” noted Evelyn Napit, a community member of Enga province.

Evelyn welcomed the materials highlighting how the assistance would improve community sanitation and hygiene.

“Through this assistance, our communities will now have decent toilets and are more aware about good hygiene,” said Evelyn.

IOM has also assisted targeted communities in the Southern Highlands and Jiwaka, by providing materials to construct rainwater catchments, and improve access to clean and safe drinking water.

“Water is one of the pressing needs for Old Compound residents and this assistance will go a long way in reducing the burden women and children face in fetching water for their households,” said Dorothy Andasua, a community member from Mendi town in Southern Highlands province.

Installation of the water points and latrines has commenced in identified communities, schools and health facilities.

Working closely with local authorities in these provinces, IOM also delivered participatory health and hygiene awareness sessions in local communities and schools.