ECONOMIC STRUGGLE

“We are making it hard for ourselves by living beyond our means” are the words of the President of the Catholic Professional Society of PNG, Paul Harricknen on the current status of the PNG economy and the government’s conduct.

The president expressed that there’s no need to hear from the country’s treasurer or look at reports to know that PNG economy is struggling as ordinary Papua New Guineans are already experiencing the impacts.

Mr Harricknen stressed that an undeniable contributing factor to this is the high cost of expense on public funds; one he highlighted is the constant expensive travels by government officials.

“Unnecessary expense and unnecessary travels, government travel with large number of delegation, why do we have to, where is the money” Harriknen said.

He said that the government can state that such expenses are budgeted for, but if so, why is it that the country lacks funding in the basic services essential to the people, like health.

“Why travelling the world and continue to posture good economy as we are okay. That’s a total pretense on the country by our leaders.”

The president expressed that the ordinary people are hit hard with every decision made from the top of the channel as the decision makers themselves are saved to some extent from the struggles due to their leadership privileges.

The society calls on the government to stop the expensive travels, globe-trotting and grandstanding and focus on the real issues of the country, a concern that seems to be shared by the majority.