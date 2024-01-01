COMMISSIONING OF 13 KM BOGAKAWA ROAD PROJECT

By John Sio Mori

Thousands of people from Kerewagi gathered in front of the district office to witness the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MoA) yesterday between the Kerewagi District Development Authority (DDA), Simbu Provincial Government and the contractor Yukma Construction Service Limited to begin work of the 13 Kilometers Bogakawa road rehabilitation, upgrading and sealing.

Kerewagi MP Francis Kikin Suine described the project and the significance of road as an economic road that more than 13,000 plus people will benefit trough from once completed.

The road is an important highway that connects Kerewagi to Jimi in Jiwaka province.

The Kerowagi MP thanked the Marape Rosso Government for the funding of K9 million PIP Grant for the project.

District Administrator Mr. Philip Bomal made a strong appeal to the people living along the portion of the road to take ownership and respect the contractor and other people who will be participating to deliver the road project.

Simbu Provincial Administrator, John Puinde also shared similar sentiments, adding that he wants the Kerowagi District projects and supervisory team to be vigilant when it comes to monitoring, evaluation and report writing.

He said this is the important road connecting the two provinces and there must be quality work involved.

The provincial administrator also revealed that the signing ceremony yesterday paves way for unity amongst all parties to work together under one common interest to deliver the road project.