PNG FOR CHRIST CAMPAIGN AT ERIMA

More than 700 men and women as young as three years old to the very elderly from two churches of the Seventh Day Adventist faith, flooded the streets of Erima, Port Moresby, for an evangelistic campaign known as PNG for Christ.

Church members of Port Moresby’s Erima and Faole Seventh Day Adventist Churches on Sunday, marched across what is known as one of Port Moresby’s hot spot for theft and ethnic clashes, shouting the words “PNG FOR CHRIST” and, “I WILL GO” in English and then in Pidgin, encouraging all to join the spiritual program.

The march started under the Erima overhead bridge, then led through Spoon Bill Drive, out to the freeway, circling back to J-mart shopping center following the freeway past the Erima Funeral Home and back into the Erima residential area.

Chairman of the Program, Elder Bobby Geno of Erima Church elaborated on the spectacle.

“This is an awareness for the program PNG for Christ”, he said.

Eld. Geno said in the lead up to the evangelical campaign, youths from the Erima SDA Church had been preaching and giving out food to people along the Erima Overhead Bridge.

The chairman further expressed that Seventh Day Adventist Churches around the country are now preparing for the first of its kind PNG FOR CHRIST evangelistic meeting that will run from April 24th to May 12 this year, in over a thousand different sites across the country in both the rural and urban areas.

Another highlight for the anticipated evangelic meet is the visitation of the Seventh Day Adventist Church General Conference President, Pr. Ted Wilson and a team of 800 delegates who along with local pastors will be allocated accordingly a site to lead in preaching during the spiritual program.

Present to signify the occasion at Erima was SDA Church District Director for Moresby East, Pr. Ismael Teine who mentioned that in Moresby East alone there a 15 established SDA Churches, further stated that the Nation’s Capital along with Central Province alone hosts 800 to 900 location sites for the evangelical program to be held.