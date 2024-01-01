COMBATING IUU FISHING PRACTICES IN PNG

To commemorate the International IUU Day, Papua New Guinea reaffirmed its commitment to fighting Illegal, Unreported, and Unregulated (IUU) fishing practices in the PNG waters and safeguarding the Pacific region.

National Fisheries Authority Managing Director Mr. Justin Ilakini said the government of Papua New Guinea, through the National Fisheries Authority has achieved milestones in the efforts to combat IUU fishing.

“Through the implementation of cutting-edge technologies and comprehensive training programs, we have taken proactive measures to confront this persistent threat to our fisheries sector.” He said.

“While celebrating past successes, we recognize the evolving nature of IUU activities in our waters, as IUU tactics become increasingly sophisticated, our strategies must also adapt to effectively address this challenge.” Mr. Ilakini stated.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), IUU fishing poses a significant threat to marine biodiversity and the livelihoods of coastal communities.

The FAO emphasizes the importance of collaborative efforts among nations to combat IUU fishing and promote sustainable fisheries management.

Mr. Ilakini further stated that: “As stewards of territorial waters spanning over 2.4 million square kilometres, and as a gateway to the entire Pacific region, NFA is committed to safeguarding our marine resources for future generations. Our commitment extends beyond our borders, as we recognize the interconnectedness of marine ecosystems across the globe.”

He went on to mention that collaboration is key to achieving such shared goal of eradicating IUU fishing.

“Papua New Guinea stands in solidarity with the Port State Measures Agreement (PSMA) and other international partners in our collective endeavor to combat IUU fishing in PNG, the Pacific and beyond.” Mr. Ilakini said.