DEATH ON GAME ONE

PICTURED: Goroka Police Task force blocking off the road yesterday morning (Supplied Image).

By Vicky Baunke

One confirmed death has been reported in Goroka, Eastern Highlands Province alleged to be in relation to the State of origin game on Wednesday night.

The deceased is identified to be a 15 year old boy from the Kotuni village in the Gahuku LLG, Goroka district who died after being attacked with a piece of wood to the back of his head by a group of men believed to be drunk.

The incident happened on Wednesday night at Kafuku village outside Goroka town.

According to police the victim was rushed to the hospital, but succumbed to death.

It was reported that relatives of the deceased in retaliation have burnt down more than 10 houses in the Kafuku community yesterday morning.

According to police the fight broke out as a result of an argument among the men during the state of origin game yesterday.

Two suspects are currently being detained at the Goroka Police station with several arrests yet to be made as police investigations continue.