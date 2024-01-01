KOKONAS INDASTRI KOPORESEN ( KIK )TO HOST 2024 WORLD COCONUT DAY CELEBRATIONS IN PORT MORESBY

Pictured are some Coconut products that are sold in shops. FILE PICTURE

The Kokonas Indastri Koporesen ( KIK) announced yesterday in a meet with media houses that they will be hosting the 2024 World Coconut Day in Port Moresby on September 30th – October 5th , 2024. The event which is celebrated globally will be a vibrant showcase of the signigficant role that this versatile cashcrop play in our local economy , our local culture and in our daily lives.

The World Coconut Day theme for this year is ” Coconut for a Circular Economy ; Building Partnership for Maximujm value”. The day itself is celebrated since 2009 on September 2nd to raise awareness about the importance of coconuts and promote the various benefits and usaes of coconuts. the main objective of commemoratinf the day is to promote the health benefits of coconuts , also highlight the economic importance of coconuts , encourage sustainable practices in coconut cultivation ; showcase the versalitilty of coconuts and create awareness about coconut related issues.

In 2023, PNG was privileged to be chosen as the host country for the 2024 celebrations, a decision endorsed by the International Coconut Community Secretariat (ICC).

The International Coconut Community (ICC), originally the Asian and Pacific Coconut Community (APCC), is an intergovernmental organization for coconut-producing countries established in 1969 under the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UN-ESCAP).

The founding agreement was signed by India, Indonesia, and the Philippines on November 12, 1968, and the organization began on September 9, 1969, with its headquarters in Jakarta, Indonesia. The name changed to APCC to include countries from the Pacific, with Papua New Guinea joining in 1976. In 2019, it was renamed the ICC to reflect the inclusion of African and Caribbean nations. This name change was led by Mr. Uron N. Salum of Papua New Guinea, the first Executive Director from outside Asia.

ICC currently has 20 coconut producing member countries accounting for over 90 percent of world coconut production and exports of coconut products. The ICC member countries include eight Asian countries: India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Vietnam and Timor Leste, nine Pacific countries: Federated States of Micronesia, Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga and Vanuatu, one Caribbean country: Jamaica, one African country: Kenya and one country in South America: Guyana.

PNG, now tasked with the responsibility of hosting this important international event, is proud to announce that this event will be held from the 30th September – 5th October at the Sir John Guise indoor complex. The event will highlight the importance of the coconut industry, bringing together local farmers, producers, industry experts, coconut SME’s and international delegates to share knowledge, innovations, and best practices.

KIK’s Managing Director, Alan Aku, expressed enthusiasm for the upcoming event: “We are honoured to host the World Coconut Day celebrations in Port Moresby. This event provides an excellent platform to recognize the hard work of our coconut farmers and industry stakeholders. It also allows us to foster international cooperation and promote the many uses and benefits of this tree of Life.”

The event will feature a range of activities, including:

Exhibitions from international and local exhibitors showcasing coconut products and innovations.

from international and local exhibitors showcasing coconut products and innovations. Seminars on sustainable farming practices, value addition, and market opportunities.

on sustainable farming practices, value addition, and market opportunities. Competitions and awards for outstanding contributions to the coconut industry.

and awards for outstanding contributions to the coconut industry. Site visit for our international delegation to Kokopo ENB to showcase some of our key program activities.

KIK invites all stakeholders, Government, Private Sector, including our coconut farmers, researchers, business leaders, coconut MSME’s and the general public, to join in the celebrations and contribute to the success of this significant event.